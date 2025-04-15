Utah’s Devon Dampier makes Tom Fornelli’s list of Top 10 returning QBs
Devon Dampier continues to make an impact for the Utah Utes football team with 4 ½ months to go before he takes his first official snap.
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports listed the transfer quarterback at No. 9 on his list of Top 10 returning quarterbacks.
What makes Dampier stand out to observers like Fornelli, and what Utes fans will soon experience, is that he is a true dual-threat quarterback. He had a breakout season as a sophomore at New Mexico last fall, passing for 2,768 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,166 yards and 19 TDs.
Dampier followed offensive coordinator Jason Beck to Salt Lake City and has been helping his new teammates understand Beck’s scheme.
The Utes are looking to bounce back from a rough first season in the Big 12, when they were 5-7 overall — dragged down by a seven-game losing streak — and 2-7 in conference play.
The annual 22 Forever spring game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The season opener is Aug. 30 against former Pac-12 foe UCLA at the Rose Bowl.