Utah QB Isaac Wilson exits with injury vs. No. 22 Iowa State
Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson suffered a concerning injury during a matchup against No. 22 Iowa State, adding to a season riddled with setbacks for the team.
Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, exited the game late in the third quarter after being rolled up on during a play. He immediately grabbed his knee in visible pain, prompting medical staff to assist him off the field. Wilson was later taken into the medical tent for further evaluation. He left for the locker room shortly after.
At the time of Wilson’s departure, the Utes were trailing 24-13 with just three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Luke Bottari was called upon to replace Wilson, marking another chapter in Utah’s ongoing quarterback carousel this season. Wilson's injury continues a troubling trend for the Utes, who have lost three quarterbacks to injuries during the year. This mounting adversity has tested the team's depth and resilience, with Bottari now tasked with leading the offense as they fight to salvage their season.
Wilson’s injury also compounds the broader challenges Utah has faced offensively. The team has been without standout wide receiver Money Parks and star tight end Brant Kuithe, both of whom have been sidelined with season-ending injuries. Kuithe, a consistent playmaker and a leader on the field, had been a cornerstone of Utah’s passing attack. Parks’ absence further thinned the receiver corps, leaving Utah to rely on younger, less experienced players in critical moments.
Despite the injuries, Utah has shown flashes of competitiveness throughout the season, leaning heavily on its defense and ground game to stay in contention. However, the loss of Wilson could significantly impact their ability to generate offensive consistency. As the Utes navigate yet another setback, all eyes will be on their ability to adapt and rally in the face of adversity. The team’s depth and determination will undoubtedly be tested as they push through the remainder of the season.