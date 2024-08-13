Utah's Isaac Wilson named backup QB before start of 2024 season
Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham provided significant updates following the team's first practice of week three, particularly focusing on the quarterback situation. Cam Rising remains the clear No. 1 quarterback, with freshman Isaac Wilson securing the backup role. Whittingham expressed confidence in Wilson, who has impressed during fall camp, particularly after a strong showing in last week’s scrimmage.
Wilson, a 6-foot, 200-pound freshman, joined the Utes in January, which Whittingham believes was crucial for his development. The spring and summer experiences allowed Wilson to acclimate to the team's system and earn the backup quarterback spot. Whittingham praised Wilson’s growth, noting his improved decision-making, field vision, and mobility. Wilson’s ability to sense and escape pressure in the pocket has made him a valuable asset for the team.
Utah's Cam Rising unsure about playing with a knee brace in 2024
Wilson himself acknowledged the complexity of Coach Ludwig’s offensive system but credited his early arrival with helping him adjust. He emphasized the importance of hard work and staying focused, recognizing that as a freshman, he still has much to prove. Despite the challenges, the brother of former BYU and current Denver Broncos QB Zach Wilson remains motivated, grounded, and eager to contribute to the team.
For Wilson, playing at Utah has always been a dream. With the season opener against Southern Utah on August 29th, he's poised to make his mark and continue his development as a promising young quarterback in the Utah football program.