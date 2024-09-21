Utah's Isaac Wilson starts with Cam Rising out vs. Oklahoma State
In a highly anticipated game to open Big 12 play, Utah quarterback Cam Rising was sidelined against Oklahoma State, despite taking the majority of pregame reps in warm-ups.
Rising, who is recovering for a hand injury, has been a pivotal player for the Utes. He was a game-time decision and stayed on the sideline as a backup for the game. His absence put additional pressure on freshman Isaac Wilson, who made his second career start in one of the most challenging environments in college football—Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.
Wilson entered the game during Utah's first offensive series, stepping into the spotlight amid sweltering conditions, with temperatures soaring to over 140 degrees on the field. The extreme heat added another layer of difficulty for the young quarterback, who had to manage both the mental and physical demands of leading the Utes in their Big 12 debut.
Although Wilson showed flashes of his potential in his first start, the stakes were higher against a tough Oklahoma State team in hostile territory. His ability to handle the pressure and keep Utah’s offense on track would be critical to their success, especially with Rising on the sideline. Rising’s experience and leadership were undoubtedly missed, but Wilson's development and resilience under these extreme conditions could offer Utah fans a glimpse of the program's future.
The decision to keep Rising as a backup could suggest that the Utes are being cautious with their veteran quarterback, looking to ensure his full recovery for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Wilson’s performance in this high-stakes game will likely play a key role in shaping Utah’s approach moving forward.