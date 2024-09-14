Utah's Isaac Wilson steps in for the injured Cam Rising against Utah State
No. 12 Utah's quarterback room faced a significant challenge during their 23-12 win over Baylor, as starting quarterback Cam Rising suffered a hand injury that forced him to leave the game.
Rising, a seventh-year senior and one of the most experienced players in college football, has been a cornerstone for the Utes' success. His absence raises concerns for Utah, which currently sits at No. 12 in the AP Top 25 rankings. According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, Rising is "unlikely" to play in Utah’s Week 3 matchup against in-state rival Utah State, although he is expected to return against Oklahoma State in Week 4 after X-rays showed no broken bones.
Rising's injury occurred late in the second quarter against Baylor when he was tackled into the Gatorade cooler on the sideline, injuring his throwing hand. He was seen with his middle and ring fingers taped together, signaling a significant but not season-ending setback. Rising’s injury thrust freshman Isaac Wilson, Utah's No. 2 quarterback, into the spotlight. Wilson, the younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson, is a highly-touted recruit who made his college debut against Southern Utah in Week 1. The former four-star recruit from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, has shown glimpses of his potential but has also faced growing pains early in his college career.
Wilson's performance against Baylor highlighted the challenges of stepping into the starting role unexpectedly. After Rising's injury, Wilson completed just 4 of 9 passes for 30 yards, and Utah’s offense failed to score with him under center. The Utes managed to hold onto their lead largely due to their defense, which dominated the Baylor offense. Despite his struggles, Wilson showed resilience and leadership, emphasizing the importance of staying calm and trusting his teammates. Head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged the difficulty of Wilson's situation and stressed that it was a team effort to overcome Rising’s absence.
Whittingham has expressed confidence in Wilson, despite his early struggles, emphasizing that he is still adjusting to the speed and complexity of college football. “I think he’s going to continue to get better,” Whittingham said. “We certainly believe that and we have a lot of confidence in him.”
Wilson's second-half performance was not ideal, but it was a learning experience under challenging circumstances. The Utes ran the ball on 19 of 25 plays in the second half, focusing on ball control and protecting their lead. Whittingham noted that Wilson showed improvement in his decision-making compared to his debut, particularly by avoiding turnovers, which plagued him in his first game.
“I thought he played better last week than he did the previous week, the last game and had more command, had more confidence, looked like he played with more confidence and I think that he came in and held down the fort for us,” Whittingham said.
With Rising’s status uncertain for the upcoming game against Utah State, Wilson could make his first collegiate start. A full week of practice reps with the starting unit would provide Wilson the opportunity to better prepare and gain confidence. Whittingham has been clear: if Rising is out, Wilson is the team’s leader under center. The Utes will need more offensive production if Wilson starts, but with his arm talent and mobility, the freshman has the potential to guide Utah through this difficult period and help the team remain undefeated.