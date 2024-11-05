Utah's Jaylon Glover apologizes for vulgar remarks about BYU
Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover recently issued an apology on social media following vulgar remarks about rival BYU. Glover’s comments, made after a Tuesday practice, drew attention due to the rivalry’s intense nature, known as the "Holy War." Glover acknowledged his mistake in a statement, saying, "I wanted to apologize for the language I used during post-practice media tonight. It doesn’t represent who I am or our program and was a lapse in my judgment. As a program, we respect every opponent we face and we have respect for BYU and are excited to play them Saturday."
Glover’s apology comes as the Utes prepare to host No. 9 BYU in Salt Lake City on Saturday night, a matchup that has taken on extra weight with both teams now part of the Big 12 conference. Historically, the rivalry is one of the fiercest in college football, with both sides deeply committed to maintaining a competitive edge. The Utes have a long home winning streak against BYU, having not lost at Rice-Eccles Stadium in nearly two decades. However, after a challenging season filled with setbacks, they’re facing a tough opponent in a primetime slot (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN).
Head coach Kyle Whittingham and his team entered the season with high expectations as preseason favorites in the Big 12. However, injuries and changes in the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian stepping in for Andy Ludwig, have contributed to Utah’s four-game losing streak. Glover’s apology reflects Whittingham’s emphasis on respect and sportsmanship, qualities he prioritizes in Utah's program despite the intense rivalry with BYU.
For BYU, Saturday’s game presents a significant opportunity. A win would not only mark a second consecutive victory in the series but also break the Utes’ long-standing home dominance. As conference rivals once again, the stakes are higher, and BYU’s aspirations to dethrone the Utes in Salt Lake City have gained urgency. Glover’s comments may have fueled extra motivation for BYU, but his prompt apology demonstrates his recognition of the rivalry’s intensity and the importance of respect in college football.