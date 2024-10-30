Utah's Jaylon Glover might see more playing time after Houston loss
In Utah's stunning 17-14 loss to Houston, one of the few highlights was the return of running back Jaylon Glover, who had been sidelined since the season opener against Southern Utah.
Glover managed to rush for 33 yards on four carries, showcasing potential that Utah fans had been eager to see more of throughout the season. Head coach Kyle Whittingham shed light on Glover’s limited action, noting that fellow running back Mike Mitchell had been performing better in practice, which had contributed to Glover’s prolonged absence from games. Whittingham emphasized, however, that Glover remains part of the travel squad, consistently putting in hard work, and will have more opportunities based on his practice performance.
Utes fans upset over Big 12 hiding Holy War on ESPN
Whittingham expressed optimism about Glover's prospects, particularly after what he described as Glover’s best practice of the season. This suggests that fans may see more of Glover in future games. Against Houston, Glover's early-game involvement indicated the team’s intent to give him a fresh chance to prove his skills on the field. Alongside Glover, running back Micah Bernard carried a larger load, logging 51 yards on 14 carries.
Utah's Cam Rising will undergo surgery next week with future unknown
With interim offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian at the helm, there’s been a slight shift in how Utah is utilizing its offensive roster. Players who had limited or no playing time this season, such as receiver Munir McClain and tight end Carsen Ryan, also saw action against Houston. McClain recorded a catch for seven yards, and Ryan logged his first reception since facing Utah State.
Bajakian’s approach signals an openness to incorporating fresh faces into the game plan, giving Utah’s offense a chance to diversify its options as the season progresses.