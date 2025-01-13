Utah's Karene Reid impresses NFL scouts at Hula Bowl
The 2025 Hula Bowl, held at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, showcased some of the top college football talent as scouts from across professional leagues evaluated potential future stars. Among the standout performers was Utah linebacker Karene Reid, who drew praise from CBS Sports' Emory Hunt for his impactful performance during the annual all-star event.
Reid’s play during the game bolstered his profile as a high-level defensive prospect, solidifying his reputation as a hard-nosed linebacker capable of excelling at the next level. With representatives from all 32 NFL teams, nine CFL teams, and eight UFL teams in attendance, Reid ensured his name stood out in a competitive field of athletes.
Reid’s college career with Utah was marked by consistent excellence. Across 43 games, including 39 starts, he earned two All-Pac-12 selections and delivered three games with 10 or more tackles. His 2024 season, despite being interrupted by injury, showcased his resilience and versatility. In eight starts, Reid led the Utah linebackers with 54 tackles, including 6.0 tackles for loss (TFL) and 3.0 sacks. Notably, he recorded at least 0.5 TFL in each of the last six games of the season.
Reid’s performances against key opponents stood out, such as his 10-tackle effort against UCF, which included 1.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, and a quarterback hurry. Similarly, he tallied eight tackles and matched career-highs in TFL (2.0) and sacks (1.0) in a game against BYU. His ability to make timely plays, including seven third-down stops, underlines his knack for delivering in critical moments.
Reid wasn’t the only Utah representative at the Hula Bowl. Running back Micah Bernard, defensive lineman Junior Tafuna, and safety Alaka’i Gilman also participated, showcasing the depth of talent in Utah’s program. Each player’s presence underscored the team’s role in developing NFL-caliber athletes.
Reid’s Hula Bowl performance, combined with his collegiate track record, positions him as a player to watch leading into the 2025 NFL Draft.