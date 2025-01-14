Utah's Kyle Whittingham confirms QB Cam Rising no longer on the roster
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed in a press conference Tuesday that quarterback Cam Rising is no longer with the team. While Whittingham did not elaborate on Rising's future, he stated, “Have talked with Cam a few times, and I’ll let him divulge his plans, but he’s no longer on our roster, and we’ll let him announce what his plans are when he wants to.” This announcement followed reports that Rising would not be returning to Salt Lake City for an eighth season.
Rising’s departure raises questions about whether he will declare for the NFL Draft or apply for a medical hardship waiver for another year of eligibility. Regardless of his decision, his exit signifies a monumental shift for the Utes, as they prepare to move forward without one of the most iconic players in program history.
Rising joined Utah in 2019 as a transfer from Texas, carrying high expectations. Over five seasons, he cemented himself as a program cornerstone with his leadership, tenacity, and ability to excel under pressure. His breakout in 2021 was transformative for Utah football, highlighted by key victories over USC and Oregon, culminating in the program’s first Pac-12 Championship and an unforgettable Rose Bowl performance against Ohio State.
In 2022, Rising led Utah to a second consecutive Pac-12 title. His memorable performance against USC, including a clutch two-point conversion to secure a thrilling 43-42 victory, became a defining moment in his career. Over his time with the Utes, Rising amassed 6,127 passing yards, 53 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, alongside 986 rushing yards and 12 scores. His contributions elevated Utah to the top tier of the Pac-12 and established the team as a perennial contender.
The 2023 season, however, was marred by injuries. After recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in the 2023 Rose Bowl, Rising returned to play briefly but was sidelined by further injuries, including a season-ending lower-body setback. Limited to just three games, he remains eligible for a medical hardship waiver should he seek another college season.
With Rising gone, Utah’s quarterback room faces significant uncertainty. New offensive coordinator Jason Beck inherits a roster with two incoming three-star freshmen, Wyatt Becker and Jamarian Ficklin. Utah is expected to target quarterbacks in the transfer portal, with Devon Dampier of New Mexico reportedly among their early targets.
Rising’s departure signals the end of an era for Utah football. Whether he turns professional or continues his college career elsewhere, Rising’s legacy of resilience, leadership, and historic achievements will forever be etched into the program’s history.