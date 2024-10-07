Utah's Kyle Whittingham provides cryptic update on Cam Rising's return
Utah quarterback Cam Rising faces another injury setback ahead of a matchup against Arizona State. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham provided an update on the status of the senior signal-caller Monday and it wasn't good news. He hinted at the possibility that true freshman Isaac Wilson could permanently take over the starting role, if Rising is unable to return.
While Whittingham didn't specify a timeline for this potential switch, he made it clear that there is a point in the season where the team might need to move forward with Wilson as their full-time starter.
Rising's hand injury, which occurred during Utah's Week 2 matchup against Baylor, has kept him sidelined for several weeks. His throwing hand was hurt after colliding with a hydration station on the sideline while running out of bounds. Before the injury, Rising was off to a stellar start, throwing seven touchdown passes in less than two full games and showcasing his veteran leadership.
In Rising’s absence, Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson, has been thrust into the spotlight. While Wilson has had his ups and downs, he has shown flashes of potential. Through several games, Wilson has thrown for 830 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, learning to navigate the challenges of college football as a true freshman. His standout moment came in Utah’s victory over Oklahoma State, where he led the Utes to a crucial win in their Big 12 opener on the road in Stillwater.
Whittingham also isn't considering his backup options of Brandon Rose or former five-star Sam Huard under center right now. He left the door open, if Wilson struggles, but wants to keep it a Rising-Wilson one-two punch.
As the Utes prepare to face Arizona State on Friday, October 11th, the uncertainty surrounding Rising's return looms large. Whittingham and Rising are likely the only ones who know if or when the veteran quarterback will be ready to play again. In the meantime, the team must continue to rely on Wilson as they try to maintain their competitive edge in the Big 12. With Utah ranked and driving towards a Big 12 title bid, Wilson's development and performance will be key to their success moving forward.