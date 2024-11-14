Utah's Kyle Whittingham provides update on Brandon Rose's injury status
In his recent appearance on the ESPN 700 coaches show, Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that quarterback Brandon Rose will be out for an estimated six to eight months. This significant injury adds to the already challenging situation for Utah, as they’ve now lost three quarterbacks to injury within the past month, including the team’s star QB, Cam Rising. The Utes find themselves scrambling to maintain stability at the quarterback position amid these unexpected setbacks.
Rose’s injury occurred during Utah’s recent game against the 9th-ranked BYU Cougars. Although Rose was hurt early on, he remained in the game, showcasing incredible resilience and grit. His mother, Lorilyn Rose, later took to social media to share the severity of his injury, revealing that her son tore his Lisfranc ligament in the second quarter.
“They gave him heavy pain meds and a steel-plated insole so he could continue playing,” she explained. “The doctor couldn’t believe he was even able to walk. This is extremely painful and your foot is totally unstable.” Her statement underscores the harsh reality of Rose’s injury and the physical toll he endured to keep playing. Rose is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday.
Despite the injury, Whittingham expressed satisfaction with Rose’s performance in his first collegiate start. "I thought he provided a spark and actually played pretty darn good,” Whittingham stated. “For his first collegiate start and first opportunity, he did a really nice job. He did some good things.” Rose’s stat line reflected a solid debut, as he completed 12 of 21 passes for 112 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Whittingham clarified that the interception was due to a miscommunication, absolving Rose of direct fault.
With Rose sidelined, the Utes must quickly adjust as they prepare to face the 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, with the game scheduled for Noon on FOX. This injury-plagued season has tested Utah’s depth and resilience, and Whittingham’s squad will need to adapt once again to stay competitive in the weeks ahead.