Utah's Kyle Whittingham reveals Isaac Wilson has been playing injured
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham discussed the team’s 17-14 loss to Houston, offering insights into the challenges faced and his decision to switch quarterbacks mid-game. Whittingham’s comments primarily centered on the quarterback situation, which has become increasingly complex with the recent struggles in the Utes’ offense.
During Tuesday's press conference, Whittingham explained that he replaced Isaac Wilson with Brandon Rose in the third quarter to attempt to shift the game’s momentum. However, he also noted that even if kicker Cole Becker had converted two field goal attempts in the first half, he likely would have made the same decision. The missed field goals contributed to the tight scoreline, but Whittingham suggested that his focus was more on adjusting the team’s energy and tactics.
Whittingham acknowledged Wilson’s determination, pointing out that he has been playing with an injury for much of the season. Despite the physical setback, Wilson has shown resilience, which Whittingham respects. Wilson had initially stepped up admirably when Cam Rising was sidelined with his own injury, providing a necessary spark to the offense. However, Whittingham conceded that Wilson’s tenure as a starter has had its share of ups and downs, partly due to his struggle to find consistency on the field.
"He's been pretty banged up this year," Whittingham told reporters on Tuesday. "He's a tough kid and wants to be out there. So, if you're out there, you've got to play him."
One recurring issue with the offense, Whittingham noted, is the amount of time Wilson holds onto the ball. This has led to increased pressure on the offensive line, which has struggled to protect him effectively. Although he acknowledged that other factors contribute to the offensive line’s performance, Whittingham indicated that the quarterback’s decision-making under pressure is one area needing improvement.
In preparation for next week’s high-stakes matchup with No. 9 BYU, Whittingham stated that Wilson and Rose will split practice reps evenly. The coaching staff will closely evaluate their performances throughout the week, with the hope of finding a more stable solution at quarterback that can help the Utes overcome their offensive struggles and bring greater success against top-tier opponents.