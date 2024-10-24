Utah's Logan Fano reveals how Kyle Whittingham motivated this week
The Utah Utes are gearing up to break out of a tough stretch after a series of setbacks, including a three-game losing streak and the resignation of offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. As they head into this week’s matchup against Houston, the focus is on regaining momentum and rallying the team under interim offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian.
Utes defensive end Logan Fano shared his perspective on the team’s mindset heading into this pivotal game. He relayed the words of head coach Kyle Whittingham, who gathered the team in a post-practice huddle to remind them that “tough times don’t last, but tough people do.” This mantra has resonated with the team, which prides itself on its resilience.
Fano emphasized that despite the disappointing losses, the Utes are committed to maintaining a positive and tough mentality. "We wish we didn’t drop any of those games, but there’s still a lot of football to be played,” Fano said, showing the team’s determination to turn the season around.
For Fano, this season has also been a personal journey of growth and self-reflection. Now in his second year with the Utes, Fano reflected on his development as both a player and a person. In his first year, he acknowledged being “wet behind the ears,” needing to adjust to the demands of college football. Unfortunately, a mid-season injury left him feeling like he hadn’t reached his full potential. However, Fano has embraced the lessons learned from his injury and is determined to make the most of his second season.
Coming off an ACL injury, Fano faced the challenge of recovering and regaining his form. Returning to the field just eight months after surgery was a personal achievement, but he admitted that the road to full recovery has been a process. “You don’t really start hitting your stride again until you’re a year out of surgery,” Fano noted. As a result, he’s learning to balance high expectations with self-compassion, recognizing that patience is key to his continued growth.
As the Utes prepare to face Houston for the first time in 46 years, the game represents an opportunity for the team to reset and rediscover their winning form. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.