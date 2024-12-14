Utah's Micah Bernard declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Utah running back Micah Bernard announced his decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, sharing the news on social media Friday. Bernard expressed gratitude for his time with the Utes, calling the experience "unforgettable" and thanking his coaches for helping him develop as a player. "Being a Ute has meant so much to me and my family," Bernard wrote, marking the end of a standout collegiate career that spanned 51 games.
Bernard leaves a lasting legacy at Utah, having started 23 games (22 at running back and one at cornerback) and amassing 2,217 career rushing yards. His 2024 season was particularly remarkable, as he rushed for 1,009 yards—the 21st 1,000-yard rushing season in program history—and scored six total touchdowns. He finished the regular season seventh in the Big 12 in rushing yards and became the 16th player in Utah history to reach the 1,000-yard milestone.
Bernard’s 2024 campaign included four 100-yard rushing performances, the most by a Ute in a single season since 2021. His top performance came against Oklahoma State, where he rushed for a career-high 182 yards on 25 carries, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. Other standout games included 129 yards rushing and a touchdown at Arizona State, 123 yards and a score at Utah State, and 118 yards rushing with a touchdown catch against Baylor.
In addition to his rushing prowess, Bernard showcased his versatility as a receiver. In 2024, he recorded 30 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns, including a season-long 61-yard receiving effort against Arizona State.
Bernard’s contributions were critical in Utah’s success this season. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with an 87-yard effort in the season finale against UCF and added key performances in games against BYU and Iowa State. As he transitions to the next chapter, Bernard’s blend of speed, agility, and versatility will make him a strong prospect in the NFL Draft. His impact on the Utah football program will not be forgotten.