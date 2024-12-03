Utah's Micah Bernard has final performance before NFL Draft
Micah Bernard’s final season as a Utah Ute was a testament to resilience, determination, and loyalty. Ahead of the season finale in Orlando, the senior running back knew exactly what he needed to achieve a personal milestone with 78 yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark. “Man, I’m trying so hard to check it off,” Bernard said after the game. By the third quarter, a two-yard gain etched his name in Utah’s record books as the 17th Ute rusher to surpass 1,000 yards in a season.
The accomplishment was significant not only for Bernard but for a Utah program that had relied on a committee approach at running back entering the season. Bernard quickly established himself as the RB1, delivering standout performances early in the year. His 118-yard games against Baylor and Utah State showcased his ability to dominate, punctuated by explosive runs of 64 and 60-plus yards. A career-high 182-yard effort at Oklahoma State cemented his status as the team’s lead back. Even as defenses keyed in on him during stretches of poor quarterback play, Bernard managed to grind out critical yards, ultimately hitting his goal in a gritty performance against BYU.
However, Bernard’s journey to 1,000 yards was anything but straightforward. Durability concerns followed him into the season, with head coach Kyle Whittingham limiting him to around 20 carries per game. These concerns were not unfounded, as Bernard often dealt with stingers and other injuries. Yet, he always found a way to return to the field, embodying the toughness and dedication of a true “Utah Man.” His longest run against BYU was just 12 yards, but his persistence symbolized a career defined by determination.
Bernard’s story is also one of loyalty in an era of transfer portal mobility. Despite being a secondary back during Utah’s 2021 and 2022 Pac-12 championship campaigns and flirting with the portal after the 2022 season, he stayed in Salt Lake City. His versatility and team-first mentality were evident during the 2022 Rose Bowl, where injuries forced him to play both running back and cornerback against a star-studded Ohio State offense. Though outmatched defensively, Bernard’s effort epitomized his commitment to the team.
After considering stepping away from football due to injuries and frustration, Bernard found renewed passion for the game while sidelined in 2023. This season, he not only rediscovered his love for football but also delivered the best year of his career. Whittingham praised his impact as the season came to a close. “To what he accomplished this year is pretty impressive...we’re elated he was on our team this year.”
Bernard’s 2024 season was a culmination of grit, sacrifice, and an unwavering drive to leave a lasting legacy at Utah. We'll wait to see if that translates at the next level for the Utes' latest 1,000-yard rusher.