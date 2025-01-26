Utah's Micah Bernard receiving NFL buzz, including both Super Bowl teams
Utah running back Micah Bernard reportedly met with representatives from 12 NFL teams at the Hula Bowl, including all four teams still in contention for a trip to Super Bowl LIX. This interest underscores Bernard’s potential as he transitions from an exceptional collegiate career to the professional level.
Bernard leaves an indelible mark on the Utah football program after a career that spanned 51 games, including 23 starts (22 at running back and one at cornerback). He amassed 2,217 career rushing yards and concluded his time with the Utes by producing one of the program’s best rushing seasons in recent years. In 2024, Bernard rushed for 1,009 yards, becoming the 16th player in Utah history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. His efforts also marked the 21st 1,000-yard rushing season in program history. He finished the regular season seventh in the Big 12 in rushing yards and accounted for six total touchdowns.
Bernard’s 2024 campaign was highlighted by four 100-yard rushing performances, the most by a Utah player in a season since 2021. His standout game came against Oklahoma State, where he rushed for a career-high 182 yards on 25 carries, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. Other notable performances included 129 yards and a touchdown against Arizona State, 123 yards and a score at Utah State, and 118 yards rushing along with a touchdown reception versus Baylor.
AFC Championship has 'Holy War' storyline with many Utah ties
Beyond his rushing ability, Bernard demonstrated his versatility as a receiver, recording 30 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. His 61-yard receiving effort against Arizona State showcased his ability to make big plays in the passing game.
Bernard’s contributions were instrumental in Utah’s success, particularly in key matchups against teams like BYU and Iowa State. His consistent production and ability to perform in critical moments will likely make him a valuable asset in the NFL. As he prepares for the next chapter of his career, Bernard’s speed, agility, and dual-threat capabilities position him as a strong prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft.