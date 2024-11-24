Utah's Micah Bernard shares emotional post before Iowa State
Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard posted an emotional tweet ahead of Saturday night’s showdown against No. 22 Iowa State, marking his final game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The picture accompanying the tweet shows Bernard holding two fingers in the air, accompanied by the caption: “Res Farewell.” The message resonated deeply with Utah fans, signaling the close of a storied career in Salt Lake City.
Bernard’s journey has been one of resilience and triumph. After suffering a devastating eye injury that sidelined him for 11 games last season, he has roared back in 2024 to deliver his best year yet. With 880 rushing yards and four 100-yard games under his belt this season, Bernard has been a crucial cog in Utah’s offense. Now, he is just 120 yards away from becoming the 21st player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark—a milestone that could solidify his legacy among the school’s all-time greats.
Fans have long admired Bernard for his versatility, determination, and leadership. His ability to bounce back from adversity has made him a fan favorite, and his contributions have been pivotal in Utah’s success this season. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has often praised Bernard for his work ethic and the spark he brings to the team, both on and off the field.
Saturday’s game against the Cyclones carries significant weight for the Utes, as they look to solidify their standing in the Big 12 and stay in the hunt for a bowl game. For Bernard, however, it’s a bittersweet moment—a final chance to showcase his skills in front of a home crowd that has cheered him on through every high and low.
As Bernard prepares to take the field for his final time, fans will no doubt reflect on his remarkable career and the impact he has made on Utah football. His journey is a testament to perseverance and excellence, making Saturday’s game an emotional and unforgettable chapter in Utes history.