Utah's Mike Mitchell putting in work to contend for No. 1 RB spot
The battle for the top spot in the Utes running back room has intensified, with Mike Mitchell emerging as a surprising contender. Last season, Mitchell was a scout squad player, quietly honing his skills and mindset. Now, he's turning heads and challenging the veterans, Micah Bernard and Jaylon Glover, for the top spot in the Utes’ backfield.
Mitchell’s journey to this point is a testament to his dedication and mindset. Reflecting on his redshirt season, Mitchell explained how he embraced his role on the scout team. "I took it to the chin and I just gave myself to the defense," he said, emphasizing that while he knew he wouldn’t see game time, he made sure to make an impact during practice. This mindset allowed him to stay focused and ready for when his opportunity arrived.
Mitchell's hard work paid off in spring camp, where he impressed the coaching staff and continued to build momentum into the fall. Now, he finds himself in a prime position to challenge for the lead-back role. Mitchell's powerful running style offers a contrast to the shifty, pass-catching abilities of Bernard and Glover, giving Utah a versatile and dynamic backfield. Whether he starts or comes in for specialized situations, Mitchell brings a different flow and tempo to the game that could prove to be a valuable asset for the Utes.
As the competition heats up, all eyes will be on Mitchell to see if he can continue his upward trajectory and secure the RB1 spot. His determination and unique skill set make him a serious contender in what has become one of the most intriguing battles in Utah's Fall Camp