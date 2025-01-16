Utah's Morgan Scalley excited to 'find depth' with new additions to roster
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley addressed the media on Tuesday during the Utes' offseason press conference, providing insight into the state of the defense ahead of spring practices. Scalley expressed optimism about the roster, particularly with most defensive starters returning from last season. He also highlighted the strong additions made via the transfer portal and recruiting, particularly at cornerback, which was a key area of need.
The cornerback room underwent significant changes, and Scalley acknowledged the importance of spring practices in determining depth and evaluating new additions. "Spring's really where you find out where your depth is," Scalley stated. Among the notable newcomers are Jeremiah Caldwell, Blake Cotton, and Donovan Saunders, all of whom bring desirable size and length to the position. Standing at 6-foot-2 or taller, these players are expected to fit well in Utah’s defense, which heavily relies on man coverage. Scalley also praised the progress of returning players like Scooby Davis and highlighted Smith Snowden as a standout talent who will likely play a critical role this season.
The linebacker room, in contrast, remains stable, with starters Lander Barton, Levani Damuni, and Johnathan Hall all returning. Scalley expressed confidence in the group’s depth and potential, singling out Hall as a future star in the Big 12. Barton, who had been recovering from a 2023 injury, is now back to full strength, which adds another layer of reliability to the linebacker corps. Scalley’s assessment of the position was straightforward: "Zero issues with the linebacker depth."
Scalley also addressed the broader dynamics of roster management in the era of the transfer portal and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. While Utah lost two key contributors, Keanu Tanavasa to BYU and Cameron Calhoun to Alabama, Scalley emphasized focusing on the players who remain in the program. "My job is to develop the guys that we have in this program," Scalley said. He noted that while player departures are inevitable, Utah has consistently demonstrated the ability to reload and remain competitive.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham previously noted that both Tanavasa and Calhoun were lured away by superior NIL offers, reflecting the challenges of retaining talent in today’s college football landscape. However, the defensive staff sees these departures as opportunities for younger players to step up. Scalley’s comments reflected a forward-looking mindset, underscoring the program’s commitment to developing the next wave of talent.
Urban Meyer will be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame in 2025
The incoming freshman class also drew praise from Scalley, who highlighted their readiness to contribute. He emphasized that many of the newcomers are already physically prepared to compete, minimizing the need for extensive physical development before they can see the field. "Usually, if you're going to play as a freshman, physically you have to be ready, mentally, you have to be ready," he explained. Scalley expressed confidence that this group of freshmen meets those criteria, positioning them for early success.
What Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck said about roster moves
Overall, Scalley conveyed a sense of optimism about the Utah defense heading into 2025. With strong returning leadership, promising newcomers, and a clear focus on development, the Utes appear poised to maintain their reputation as a defensive powerhouse, even as they transition to the Big 12.