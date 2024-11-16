Utah's offensive struggles continue vs. No. 18 Colorado
The Utah Utes had a golden opportunity to set the tone early against the Colorado Buffaloes, thanks to an interception by linebacker Lander Barton on the first play of the game. Barton capitalized on Shedeur Sanders’ misstep, returning the pick 17 yards and giving Utah excellent field position. However, the Utes’ inability to find the end zone limited them to a field goal, settling for an early 3-0 lead instead of a commanding start.
Offensive struggles plagued Utah throughout the first half, largely due to their ineffective rushing attack. Without a reliable ground game, the Utes were forced to lean heavily on quarterback Isaac Wilson, who struggled to find a rhythm. Wilson completed only 8 of 20 passes for 62 yards, throwing an interception to Travis Hunter late in the half. The play was a deflating moment for the Utes, as Wilson’s pass, intended for Munir McClain, was tipped by Colorado cornerback Hood before being snagged by Hunter. Although Utah’s defense managed to hold the Buffs scoreless after the turnover, it was yet another missed opportunity for the Utes to shift momentum.
The offensive struggles took a toll on Utah’s defense, which played valiantly but began to wear down under the strain of repeatedly being sent back onto the field. The Utes defense managed to disrupt Sanders’ usual passing dominance, holding him to two touchdowns and one interception. They also applied consistent pressure, sacking Sanders twice and forcing a second turnover. However, Utah’s offense couldn’t capitalize on these defensive efforts, going three-and-out on four consecutive possessions.
Despite their defensive grit, the Utes found themselves trailing 21-9 at halftime. The lack of offensive production and failure to score touchdowns instead of field goals left Utah in a precarious position. To compete with Colorado, the Utes needed to adjust their offensive game plan, particularly along the offensive line, which struggled to match Colorado’s defensive intensity.
If Utah hoped to win, they had to find the end zone and capitalize on Colorado’s sloppy play. With the Buffs likely to make halftime adjustments, Utah’s inability to generate consistent offense threatened to leave them trailing in the second half.