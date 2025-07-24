Utah's Spencer Fano recognized as best offensive player in Big 12
Pro Football Focus recognized Utah right tackle Spencer Fano as the best offensive player in the Big 12 this week with the release of its top offensive and defensive players in every conference heading into the 2025 season.
Fano was on a short list of offensive linemen featured on PFF's list of the best players in every Football Bowl Subdivision conference, joining Boise State tackle Kage Casey in the Mountain West and Florida center Jake Slaughter from the SEC.
Fano put together the most impressive season statistically by an offensive lineman in 2024, according to PFF. While starting all 12 games last season, Fano posted the highest overall grade among FBS tackles (93.0 according to PFF) and had the No. 1 run-blocking grade in the country (93.6). Only top-10 NFL draft pick Kelvin Banks Jr. was considered by PFF's "wins above average" metric as a more valuable tackle in 2024.
Now a junior, Fano will have a lot of NFL eyes watching him. PFF recently tabbed the 6-foot-6 Spanish Fork native as its No. 1 tackle prospect for the 2026 draft, as well as the top returning offensive lineman in the country.
Fano received preseason All-America honors from the Walter Camp and was unsurprisingly named to the preseason All-Big-12 team during the league's media days in Dallas.