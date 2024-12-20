Utah safety Ben Durham enters transfer portal
Utah Utes safety Ben Durham has officially entered the transfer portal, marking a significant step in his football journey. Durham, who spent two seasons with the Utes without seeing game action, was recognized for his contributions on the scout team, earning Scout Team Player of the Game honors following Utah's victory over Baylor in 2024. Despite his limited role on the field, Durham's potential and versatility remain evident through his high school accomplishments.
A three-star recruit out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California, Durham was a three-sport athlete excelling in football, basketball, and track and field. In football, he amassed 133 total tackles (6.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks) over his high school career. As a senior, he recorded 56 tackles, two passes defended, and a forced fumble, showcasing his ability to impact games defensively. His junior year saw him contribute 50 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a pass defended, further underlining his knack for making plays in critical situations.
Durham's decision to transfer comes during a busy cycle for the Utah program, which has seen 21 players enter the portal. While losses like Durham's reflect the dynamic nature of college football, the Utes remain well-positioned, having added nine new transfers and securing a top-five transfer recruiting class among Big 12 teams.
For Durham, the transfer portal represents a fresh opportunity to find a program where he can translate his high school success into meaningful collegiate contributions. His athleticism, football IQ, and determination to excel on and off the field make him a promising addition for any team looking to add defensive depth.