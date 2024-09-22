Utah slides into Top 10 in latest AP Poll after OSU win
The Week 4 AP Top 25 college football rankings brought some shake-ups and surprises, highlighting the ever-changing landscape of the sport. Texas remains the No. 1 team for the second consecutive week, solidifying their position after a dominant win over Louisiana-Monroe, where freshman quarterback Arch Manning made his first career start. Georgia and Ohio State stayed strong at No. 2 and No. 3, while Alabama held the No. 4 spot, setting up an exciting top-five showdown next week between Georgia and Alabama.
Tennessee's rise to No. 5 is one of the biggest storylines. The Volunteers continue their upward momentum after defeating Oklahoma in their first SEC clash, marking Tennessee's highest ranking since 2022. Their continued success has propelled them from No. 15 at the start of the season to the top five after Week 4.
Utah climbed two spots to No. 10 after a gritty win over Oklahoma State, even without their starting quarterback, Cam Rising. Isaac Wilson stepped up once again, and running back Micah Bernard had a standout performance, rushing for 182 yards and sealing the victory with a key first down. Utah’s defense was equally impressive, holding Oklahoma State to under 300 yards of total offense.
Elsewhere in the rankings, Boise State made a return to the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2020, landing at No. 25 after a blowout win over Portland State. Boise State’s resurgence is noteworthy as they look to build on a 2-1 record.
Several other teams also made moves. Mississippi fell to No. 6, while Miami, Oregon, and Penn State each climbed one spot to round out the top 10. As the season progresses, key matchups like Georgia vs. Alabama and Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State will likely shake up the rankings even more, keeping college football fans on the edge of their seats.