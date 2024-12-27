Utah State wide receiver Otto Tia transfers to Utah
Utah continues to strengthen its roster through the transfer portal, securing the commitment of former Utah State wide receiver Otto Tia. This latest addition marks the Utes' 14th commitment during the offseason, with nine of those recruits set to contribute on the offensive side of the ball. Tia’s decision to join Utah reflects the program’s proactive approach to strengthening its depth and talent pool as they gear up for the upcoming season.
At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Tia brings size and experience to the Utes’ receiving corps. His physical presence provides Utah with a much-needed big-bodied target, which could prove invaluable in red-zone situations and contested catch scenarios. Tia’s path to Utah has been marked by steady development and resilience, particularly following an injury-shortened 2023 season in which he managed five catches for 62 yards across six games. However, his breakout campaign came in 2022 when he appeared in all 13 games, recording his first career reception during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
Tia's journey to Division I football has been one of perseverance and growth. A latecomer to the sport, he didn’t begin playing football until his sophomore year at Northridge High School in Layton, Utah. Despite this, he quickly emerged as a standout athlete, earning Utah Class 6A first-team all-state honors as a senior wide receiver. His high school career featured impressive versatility, excelling not only as a pass catcher but also as a defensive force, tallying multiple sacks and interceptions.
Now entering his redshirt senior season, Tia brings one year of eligibility to the Utes. His combination of size, athleticism, and experience aligns well with Utah’s offensive vision, and his ability to contribute immediately adds another dimension to the team’s passing attack. As the Utes continue to reshape their roster, Tia’s presence could play a significant role in enhancing the team’s offensive efficiency and overall performance in the competitive Big 12 landscape.