Utah suffers fourth consecutive Big 12 defeat, falling 17-14 at Houston
Utah Utes’ showdown with the Houston Cougars on Saturday night began with promise but ended in heartbreak, as a fourth-quarter rally by Houston handed the Utes a 17-14 loss. Utah's fast start and balanced approach on offense initially provided optimism, but they faltered in the final minutes, allowing Houston to steal the game with a 43-yard field goal by Jack Martin as time expired. This loss marked the Utes' fourth consecutive defeat, signaling a troubling pattern for a team that hasn’t started this poorly in nearly a decade.
The Utes looked sharp right out of the gate. On their first offensive play, quarterback Isaac Wilson connected with tight end Brant Kuithe for a 71-yard touchdown. The quick strike set an early tone, putting Utah up 7-0 with just over twelve minutes left in the first quarter. This impressive play hinted at the potential of Utah’s newly balanced offense under interim offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who has been tasked with rejuvenating the team’s attack.
However, Houston answered in the second quarter. At the 11:54 mark, Zeon Chriss found receiver Stephon Johnson for a 21-yard touchdown pass, leveling the score at 7-7 by halftime. While the Utes outgained the Cougars 277-166 overall, their inability to extend drives and capitalize on offensive opportunities kept the game closer than anticipated. Despite Utah's impressive yardage advantage, Houston’s defense managed to contain the Utes when it mattered most, limiting them to just 14 points across four quarters.
In the third quarter, running back Micah Bernard provided a spark for Utah. His 14-yard touchdown run was the only score of the period and put the Utes back on top, 14-7, heading into the final quarter. Bernard’s touchdown capped an efficient drive and seemed to put Utah in control. Yet, as the fourth quarter approached, offensive inefficiency from the Utes allowed Houston to remain within striking distance. Also, Utah would be without Isaac Wilson who was pulled to spark the offense. Brandon Rose took over mid through the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars shifted momentum. Chriss connected with Joseph Manjack IV for a 28-yard touchdown with 8:35 left, tying the game at 14-14. Suddenly, the energy shifted in favor of the Cougars, who were quick to capitalize on Utah’s struggles to mount a response. The Utes’ offense stalled in critical moments, and their inability to put together scoring drives gave Houston the opening they needed.
With the clock winding down, Houston executed a final drive to perfection. Martin’s game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired delivered the Cougars their third win of the season and kept them in the hunt for postseason eligibility. Meanwhile, the loss dealt a significant blow to Utah, extending their losing streak and putting added pressure on a team that’s uncharacteristically struggling.
This game was an unusual one for the Utes, who, despite their offensive adjustments, couldn’t maintain consistency throughout the four quarters. While the start of the game offered glimpses of improvement under Bajakian’s guidance, the second half exposed lingering issues. Utah’s defense managed to keep Houston's passing game largely in check, holding them to just 26 passing yards heading into the fourth quarter, but the team’s offensive stagnation proved costly in the end. Chriss ended the game with 106 yards of total offense.
With a bye week ahead, the Utes have a crucial opportunity to regroup and address their shortcomings before the much-anticipated Holy War against No. 11 BYU on November 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. This matchup will not only be a test of Utah's resilience but also a chance to salvage their season against a top-ranked rival.