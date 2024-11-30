Utah takes home 28-14 win over UCF in season finale
The Utah Utes ended their 2024 football season on a high note, snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 28-14 victory over the UCF Knights in Orlando. The Utes, known for their defensive prowess, leaned heavily on their defense, scoring two touchdowns off turnovers, including a game-defining 60-yard pick-six by Zemaiah Vaughn in the second quarter. The win improved Utah’s record to 5-7 overall and 2-7 in Big 12 play, though the team fell short of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2020.
The Utes' defense set the tone early, recovering a fumble by UCF quarterback Dylan Rizk on the game’s opening drive. This led to a 37-yard field goal by Cole Becker, giving Utah an early lead. Midway through the second quarter, Vaughn intercepted Rizk and returned it for a touchdown, putting Utah ahead 10-0. While UCF responded with an 89-yard touchdown drive capped by RJ Harvey’s 5-yard run, Utah managed to maintain momentum. A 24-yard field goal by Trey Coleman extended their lead to 13-7 at halftime.
In the second half, Utah’s offense showed flashes of life. Luke Bottari, Utah’s fourth starting quarterback of the season, connected with Landen King for a 15-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, making it 21-7. Bottari finished the game completing 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards. Micah Bernard contributed significantly to the offense as well, rushing for 87 yards on 22 carries. However, the Utes’ defense ultimately sealed the win. Smith Snowden intercepted a pass by UCF backup quarterback EJ Colson and returned it 13 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, extending Utah's lead to 28-7.
Despite being outgained 379-198 in total yards, Utah capitalized on UCF’s mistakes, forcing three turnovers and turning them into 21 points. Meanwhile, RJ Harvey was a bright spot for UCF, rushing for 119 yards and breaking the program record for career touchdowns with his 47th. UCF, however, closed their season on a sour note, losing eight of their final nine games to finish 4-8.
The win provided Utah a small silver lining in an otherwise challenging season plagued by injuries, particularly at quarterback. As the Utes look toward the offseason, questions loom about the future of head coach Kyle Whittingham, who has hinted at retirement after 20 seasons with the program.