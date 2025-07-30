Utah's Tao Johnson among highest rated safeties in Big 12
Tao Johnson looks to build off a promising debut season as the Utah Utes' starting safety going into the 2025 campaign.
The 6-foot-1 Idaho native who made the switch from nickel back to safety ahead of last season proved to be one of the most important pieces to a secondary unit that ranked near the top of the country in opposing completion percentage and quarterback rating.
While showcasing elite speed and exceptional range, Johnson led Utah's secondary with 70 tackles and recorded an interception and one fumble across 12 games in 2024. His efforts helped the Utes finish No. 2 in the country in opponents' completion percentage (52.9%) and No. 9 in opposing quarterback rating (112).
Johnson could've tried his hand at the NFL route this offseason, but decided to come back to Salt Lake City for his redshirt junior season, making him one of the highest-rated returning safeties in the Big 12 according to Pro Football Focus. His 82.5 PFF grade from 2024 trails only TCU's Bud Clark (89.8) and Houston's C.J. Douglas (85.7) among the conference's returners in 2025.
Johnson, who arrived to Utah as a three-star wide receiver recruit, made the transition to the defensive side of the ball in 2023, lining up primarily at nickel back. He made 12 starts and 13 appearances total in the 2023 campaign, logging 33 tackles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Now with a year of experience playing safety under Johnson's belt, look for the Utes' secondary to potentially be their strongest unit on defense heading into their second season as members of the Big 12.