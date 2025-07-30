All Utes

Utah's Tao Johnson among highest rated safeties in Big 12

Utes starting safety boasts third-highest PFF rating among Big 12 returners

Cole Forsman

Utah's Tao Johnson (15) boasts the third-highest Pro Football Focus grade among returning Big 12 safeties going into the 2025 season.
Utah's Tao Johnson (15) boasts the third-highest Pro Football Focus grade among returning Big 12 safeties going into the 2025 season. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tao Johnson looks to build off a promising debut season as the Utah Utes' starting safety going into the 2025 campaign.

The 6-foot-1 Idaho native who made the switch from nickel back to safety ahead of last season proved to be one of the most important pieces to a secondary unit that ranked near the top of the country in opposing completion percentage and quarterback rating.

While showcasing elite speed and exceptional range, Johnson led Utah's secondary with 70 tackles and recorded an interception and one fumble across 12 games in 2024. His efforts helped the Utes finish No. 2 in the country in opponents' completion percentage (52.9%) and No. 9 in opposing quarterback rating (112).

Johnson could've tried his hand at the NFL route this offseason, but decided to come back to Salt Lake City for his redshirt junior season, making him one of the highest-rated returning safeties in the Big 12 according to Pro Football Focus. His 82.5 PFF grade from 2024 trails only TCU's Bud Clark (89.8) and Houston's C.J. Douglas (85.7) among the conference's returners in 2025.

Johnson, who arrived to Utah as a three-star wide receiver recruit, made the transition to the defensive side of the ball in 2023, lining up primarily at nickel back. He made 12 starts and 13 appearances total in the 2023 campaign, logging 33 tackles, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Now with a year of experience playing safety under Johnson's belt, look for the Utes' secondary to potentially be their strongest unit on defense heading into their second season as members of the Big 12.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Cole Forsman
COLE FORSMAN

Cole Forsman has been a contributor with On SI for the past three years, covering college athletics. He holds a degree in Journalism and Sports Management from Gonzaga University.

Home/Football