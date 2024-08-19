Utah target five-star WR Jerome Myles announces top schools and commitment date
Utah is still in the race to secure its first-ever five-star football recruit, with Corner Canyon wide receiver Jerome Myles announcing his top five schools. One of the top-five receivers in the country for 2025 is thinking about staying home. Myles. is considering Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC, and Utah. His decision will be announced on October 30, and the Utes hope to capitalize on the opportunity to keep this top-tier talent in-state.
At 6-foot-2 and weighing 205 pounds, Myles had an impressive junior season, despite being limited to just five games due to injury. He recorded 19 receptions for 486 yards and six touchdowns, showcasing his explosive playmaking ability. In his senior season opener, Myles made an immediate impact, contributing 120 yards and a touchdown in Corner Canyon's 70-42 victory over American Fork.
A key factor that might sway Myles toward Utah is the chance to continue playing alongside his high school quarterback, Isaac Wilson. The Utes' backup QB could provide a sense of familiarity and continuity for Myles if he chooses Utah. Myles has expressed interest in attending some Utah games, given their proximity, and has acknowledged hearing positive feedback about Wilson's performance and the Utes' offense.
While Myles tells 247Sports he plans to attend an Ohio State game for an official visit. Utah's strong local presence and connections to his high school career could give them an edge in this high-stakes recruitment battle. As the decision date approaches, Utah remains hopeful of landing its first five-star recruit in program history.