Utah teases "Dark Mode" throwback uniforms ahead of Arizona matchup
The 10th-ranked Utah Utes are set to return to Rice-Eccles Stadium this Saturday night after two consecutive road games.
They will be featuring a special "Dark Mode" theme against the Arizona Wildcats in a highly anticipated matchup. In line with the festivities, Utah teased their all-black uniforms for the game, adding excitement to the evening. The Utes' uniform history has become a key part of their identity, and their growing collection of throwback uniforms has been especially popular.
Utah’s first throwback uniform was introduced during the 2015 season, featuring a white helmet with the classic red interlocking "U" decals, a red jersey top, and white pants. This marked the beginning of a trend, as Utah has since expanded their retro collection. In 2021, the Utes introduced an all-white throwback look, which holds special significance in the program’s history. The team wore this uniform in their first-ever win at the Los Angeles Coliseum and during their historic first trip to the Rose Bowl.
In 2022, Utah added another iconic piece to their collection: a red throwback helmet. This helmet made its debut during the Utes’ return to the Rose Bowl, further cementing the importance of these retro looks in key moments of Utah football.
As they prepare to take on Arizona, fans are eager to see the new all-black uniforms in action. The Big 12 Conference battle is set for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN, making it a must-watch Big 12 After Dark affair.