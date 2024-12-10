Utah tight end Carsen Ryan enters transfer portal
Utah Utes tight end Carsen Ryan has officially entered the transfer portal following a productive 2024 season.
Ryan, who transferred to Utah from UCLA, appeared in 12 games this year, making 10 receptions for 113 yards and scoring one touchdown. His first two catches of the season came in a road game against Utah State, including a critical two-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-goal play, marking his first trip to the end zone as a Ute. Ryan’s most impressive performance of the year came in the regular-season finale against Colorado, where he set career highs with four receptions for 78 yards, including a season-long 25-yard catch. He also logged two catches in Utah’s game at UCF.
At UCLA, Ryan played in 17 games, starting eight. His 2023 campaign with the Bruins showcased his potential as he tallied 13 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Notably, Ryan had a standout game against Utah that season, making three catches for 69 yards. His other touchdowns in 2023 came against Coastal Carolina, San Diego State, and Arizona. As a freshman in 2022, Ryan played in five games, contributing six catches for 82 yards, with his best performance being a three-reception, 58-yard effort against Alabama State.
A highly regarded recruit out of American Fork High School in Utah, Ryan was a four-star prospect and rated the No. 3 tight end nationally by ESPN. He earned Utah MaxPreps All-State first-team honors after posting 53 catches for 609 yards and three touchdowns in his senior season, leading his team to the 6A state quarterfinals. Ryan’s versatility and strong high school career made him a coveted prospect.
As Ryan explores new opportunities in the transfer portal, his collegiate experience, steady development, and proven ability to deliver in key moments will make him an attractive option for programs seeking a reliable and athletic tight end.