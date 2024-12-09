Utah tight end CJ Jacobsen enters transfer portal
Utah Utes tight end CJ Jacobsen has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the program. Jacobsen, a highly-touted recruit out of Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho, joined the Utes in 2023 with high expectations. Despite his potential, Jacobsen has not seen game action in either of his two seasons in Salt Lake City.
A three-star recruit, Jacobsen was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 player in Idaho and the No. 32 tight end in the nation. His high school career was marked by significant achievements, including being named to the Idaho Statesman 5A All-State and All-Conference teams in 2022. Jacobsen also earned a spot in the prestigious U.S. Army All-American Bowl, underscoring his standing as one of the top tight end prospects in his class.
During his senior year at Rocky Mountain High School, Jacobsen showcased his athleticism and versatility, amassing over 500 receiving yards and scoring eight touchdowns. He helped lead the Grizzlies to a 10-2 record while also excelling in basketball, further highlighting his all-around athletic ability.
Despite his high school success, Jacobsen faced a crowded depth chart at Utah, a program known for developing elite tight ends like Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe. Limited opportunities to break into the rotation may have played a role in his decision to seek a fresh start elsewhere.
As Jacobsen enters the transfer portal, he brings strong high school credentials and untapped potential to his next destination. The former Takis All-American could make an impact at a program that offers more immediate playing time and a system suited to his skills. His departure also highlights the challenges of navigating a loaded position group in a competitive college football landscape.