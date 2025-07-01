Utah has top-ranked right tackle in EA Sports College Football video game
Utah's Spencer Fano will be the highest-rated right tackle in EA Sports' College Football 26 video game when it launches later this month.
Fano checks in as a 94 overall— four points higher than his in-game rating was last year — according to the official top 100 players list that EA Sports released on Tuesday.
Ohio State standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith leads all collegiate players at a 98 overall, followed by his teammate and Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs at No. 2 with a 96 overall. Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., Notre Dame halfback Jeremiyah Love, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Clemson defensive lineman T.J. Parker are tied at 95 overall.
Fano is tied with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson for having the highest overall rating among Big 12 players. Surprisingly, Fano's teammate on the other end of Utah's offensive line, Caleb Lomu, is not featured among the top 100 players.
Fano has been dubbed by Pro Football Focus as the top returning offensive lineman in college football for next season. The 6-foot-6 rising junior is coming off earning All-America honors after leading all Football Bowl Subdivision tackles with a 93.6 run-blocking grade this past season, according to PFF. He's also earned Walter Camp preseason All-America honors heading into the 2025-26 season.
Spencer Fano's official College Football 26 ratings
Blocking
- Lead block: 97
- Pass block finesse: 97
- Pass block: 95
- Run block finesse: 95
- Run block: 91
- Pass block power: 89
- Run block power: 87
- Impact blocking: 87
General
- Awareness: 97
- Toughness: 95
- Injury: 94
- Stamina: 92
- Strength: 88
- Acceleration: 84
- Agility: 79
- Jumping: 77
- Speed: 75