Utah transfer linebacker Sione Fotu heads to Houston
Former Utah linebacker Sione Fotu has announced his transfer to the University of Houston, bringing with him a wealth of experience and defensive production. The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker originally joined the Utah Utes in 2020 but delayed his collegiate career to serve a two-year Mormon mission during the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon his return, Fotu quickly emerged as a key contributor for Utah’s defense, appearing in 19 games over the past two seasons and earning three starts in 2024.
In the 2024 season, Fotu played in eight games and recorded 19 tackles, including 1.5 third-down stops, two pass breakups, and one quarterback hurry. His standout performances included a career-high seven tackles in a hard-fought game against Baylor and five more against Arizona. The year prior, Fotu made his mark by appearing in 12 games, contributing 18 tackles and a pass breakup. His season-high seven tackles came during Utah’s season-opening win against Florida, with additional notable performances against California and Oregon.
Fotu’s journey began at Bingham High School, where he was recognized as one of Utah’s top recruits, earning three-star ratings from 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN. As a senior, he recorded 90 tackles and two interceptions, earning first-team all-state honors and an invitation to the prestigious 2020 Polynesian Bowl. His high school success translated well to the collegiate level, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman, playing in all five games and starting three during the 2020 season.
Now transferring to Houston, Fotu offers the Cougars a linebacker with proven production, leadership, and the versatility to excel in multiple defensive schemes. With two years of eligibility remaining, Fotu’s move presents a significant opportunity for Houston to boost its linebacker corps with a player who has thrived in one of the nation’s most competitive defensive units. As he embarks on this next chapter, Fotu’s experience and work ethic are expected to make him a key piece in Houston’s defensive plans, adding depth and playmaking ability to their roster.