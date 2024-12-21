Utah transfer running back Mike Washington flips to Arkansas
Arkansas has added a significant boost to its backfield with the signing of New Mexico State transfer running back Mike Washington. Washington, who originally committed to Utah through the transfer portal, opted for Arkansas after a visit to Fayetteville. This shift highlights the competitive nature of the transfer portal and player commitments.
At 6-foot-2 and weighing 215 pounds, Washington brings size, strength, and a proven track record of production. In 2024, he rushed for 725 yards and eight touchdowns on 157 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. His ability to contribute in the passing game, evidenced by nine receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, adds another layer to his versatility. Washington's standout performance against Western Kentucky, where he ran for 152 yards and two scores, underscores his potential to deliver in crucial moments.
Before his time at New Mexico State, Washington spent three seasons at Buffalo. His 2022 campaign was particularly noteworthy, as he led the Bulls with 625 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. That year, he recorded a memorable 92-yard touchdown run against Bowling Green, showcasing his breakaway speed. His consistent ability to catch passes out of the backfield further enhances his value, with 23 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in 2022.
Washington’s path to Arkansas reflects his desire to compete at the highest level. Although Utah initially secured his commitment, the allure of the SEC and the opportunity to make an immediate impact likely influenced his final decision. Arkansas benefits from Washington’s experience and ability to perform against strong competition, which will be critical as the Razorbacks aim to elevate their standing in the conference.
For Utah, Washington’s departure leaves a gap, but the Utes have incoming talent to fill the void. Transfers like Wayshawn Parker and NaQuari Rogers, along with promising freshmen, will be tasked with stepping up.
Washington’s arrival in Arkansas adds depth and experience to the Razorbacks’ running back room, positioning him as a key player to watch in the upcoming season.