Utah transfer WR David Washington commits to Purdue
Utah transfer David Washington is headed for Big Ten territory.
The former three-star recruit has committed to Purdue for next season, making him the Boilermakers' fourth wide receiver addition in the spring transfer window.
Washington, who appeared in four games with the Utes in 2024, will have four years of eligibility remaining starting next season. He didn't log any receiving stats as a freshman, though he did recover a blocked punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of Utah's 31-28 loss to Iowa State on Nov. 23.
Though his role as a freshman was limited mostly to special teams, Washington's decision still increases the Utes' need for more receiver depth — especially with their presumptive No. 1 option for next season, Zach Williams, in the portal as well. Williams appeared in 10 games during his freshman campaign with the Utes, hauling in 10 catches for 101 yards and recording three rush attempts for 16 yards.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned that wide receiver was one of the position groups his program would like to address via the portal this spring. During the winter cycle, the Utes landed three wide receivers from the portal: Utah State transfer Otto Tia, Wyoming transfer Justin Stevenson and Mississippi State transfer Creed Whitmore. Tia could move to tight end given his stature at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.
According to 247Sports' transfer rankings, Utah's portal class is No. 42 in the country and No. 8 in the Big 12.