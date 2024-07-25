Utah Utes 2024 fall camp: Five players to watch going into the season
As fall camp kicks off next Monday, the University of Utah football team eagerly anticipates the upcoming season, led by quarterback Cam Rising and a roster brimming with talent and potential.
The Utes were picked to win the Big 12 Conference in the preseason media poll, and with the expansion of the College Football Playoff, the stakes are higher than ever. Head coach Kyle Whittingham emphasized the team's excitement and control over their destiny, as winning the Big 12 Championship would secure an automatic playoff bid.
With the official roster for the 2024 season released, it's time to highlight the impact of new offensive transfers and a key player returning from injury. Here are five Utes to watch as they prepare for their first season in the Big 12.
Damien Alford - WR
The transfer from Syracuse brings significant experience and productivity to Utah’s wide receiver corps. Despite the struggles with the Orange last season, Alford recorded 610 receiving yards on 33 receptions, averaging an impressive 18.5 yards per catch and scoring three touchdowns. Throughout his four years with Syracuse, he amassed 1,545 yards and seven touchdowns. Given Utah's depth at wide receiver, Alford's versatility and experience will be invaluable, and fans can expect various receiver combinations to maximize his impact on the field.
Sam Huard - QB
Huard transferred to Utah after stints at Washington and Cal Poly. He adds depth and competition to the quarterback room. While at Cal Poly, he threw for over 2,000 yards with a 61% completion rate, though his 18 touchdowns were offset by 10 interceptions. Huard’s mobility remains a concern, evidenced by his negative rushing yards last season. Nevertheless, his college experience makes him a valuable addition, potentially winning the backup quarterback job. Head coach Whittingham acknowledged the competitive nature of the quarterback position, with Huard joining Brandon Rose and Isaac Wilson, both of whom had strong spring performances. Rising remains the definitive starter, but the backup role is still up for grabs.
Carsen Ryan - TE
Ryan, formerly of UCLA, is poised to bolster Utah's tight end group. His sophomore season with the Bruins saw him tally 205 receiving yards on 13 receptions, averaging 15.8 yards per catch and scoring three touchdowns. Utah’s tight end room, known for its depth and talent, will benefit from Ryan's presence. He will compete with Dallen Bentley for the starting tight end role, but both players are expected to contribute significantly throughout the season.
Dorian Singer - WR
Singer joins Utah after previous stints at Arizona and USC. His breakout season at Arizona in 2022 saw him rack up 1,105 receiving yards, leading the Wildcats and averaging 16.7 yards per catch with six touchdowns. However, his performance dipped at USC, recording only 289 yards and three touchdowns last season. Despite the drop, Singer’s potential remains high, and he could become a key player in Utah's offensive scheme.
Micah Bernard - RB
Bernard returns from an injury that sidelined him for most of the 2023 season. He's a focal point of Utah's backfield. In 2022, he rushed for 533 yards and four touchdowns while adding 314 receiving yards and a touchdown. Bernard’s versatility and leadership, demonstrated by his willingness to play cornerback in the 2022 Rose Bowl, make him a vital asset. His performance in the Las Vegas Bowl last season showcased his determination to contribute at a high level. The running back group, led by Bernard, will be essential to Utah's success, with Jaylon Glover also emerging as a strong contender after a solid finish to the 2023 season.
Utah would be Big 12's top Playoff pick, but bettors wasting money on "Prime Effect"
As fall camp begins, the University of Utah football team stands on the cusp of an exciting and challenging season. With key transfers bolstering an already talented roster, the Utes are poised to make a significant impact in their inaugural Big 12 campaign. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as these players strive to lead Utah to championship glory and a coveted playoff berth.