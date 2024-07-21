Utah Utes 2024 football season at a glance preview
The Big 12 is making waves again, welcoming four new programs for the second consecutive year. In 2023, Houston, BYU, UCF, and Cincinnati were inducted into the league, but this year’s expansion is even more notable with the addition of the "four corner" schools from the Pac-12: Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State. This realignment is significant, especially with the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, marking a transformative phase for the Big 12.
Among the new entrants, Colorado garners significant attention due to its charismatic head coach, Deion Sanders. However, the Utah Utes, under the steady leadership of Kyle Whittingham, are arguably the strongest program joining the conference. Utah has been a consistent performer, having participated in two of the past three Rose Bowls and maintaining top-10 rankings over the last three seasons. With a commendable conference record of 31-10 in the past five years, the Utes are poised to make a substantial impact in their new conference home.
The Utes will once again be led by veteran quarterback Cam Rising, and the transition to the Big 12 is unlikely to impede their momentum. As Utah embarks on this new journey, their schedule presents a series of intriguing matchups, each with its own set of challenges and expectations. Below is an in-depth look at Utah’s 2024 schedule, complete with score predictions and notes for what promises to be an exciting season in Salt Lake City.
Week 1: Southern Utah
Thursday, August 29
The Utes begin their season with an in-state clash against Southern Utah. This game should serve as an ideal opportunity for Utah to fine-tune their strategies before diving into the more rigorous conference play. A comfortable victory here would set a positive tone for the season.
Week 2: Baylor
Saturday, September 7
Utah's first Big 12 game is a home fixture against Baylor. While Baylor is a formidable opponent, the Utes should have enough firepower to secure a win. It might be a closer contest than fans hope for, but a win in their inaugural Big 12 game would be a significant achievement.
Week 3: at Utah State
Saturday, September 14
Utah travels to face in-state rival Utah State. Road games are always challenging, but the Utes' superior talent and experience should see them through. This game provides a good test of their resilience before resuming Big 12 action.
Week 4: at Oklahoma State
Saturday, September 21
One of the toughest games on Utah’s schedule is a road trip to face Oklahoma State. The Cowboys, known for their hostile home environment, will pose a significant challenge. The Utes’ unfamiliarity with Big 12 road conditions might give Oklahoma State the edge. Mike Gundy takes shot at Kyle Whittingham's age, but it's nothing but respect
Week 5: Arizona
Saturday, September 28
Returning home, Utah faces a familiar opponent in Arizona. Despite the Wildcats’ potential under new coach Brent Brennan, the Utes should capitalize on their home advantage to secure a victory.
Week 6: Idle
A timely break allows Utah to recuperate and prepare for the demanding stretch of games ahead. This week off comes at a strategic point in the season, providing the team with a chance to regroup and strategize.
Week 7: at Arizona State
Friday, October 11
Utah hits the road again to face Arizona State on a Friday night in Tempe. Despite being away, the Utes should be favorites given ASU's relative weakness compared to the other new Big 12 members. A win here would bolster their standing.
Week 8: TCU
Saturday, October 19
A home game against TCU is poised to be one of the season’s highlights. The Horned Frogs are perennial contenders, but Utah’s home advantage could tip the scales in their favor in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.
Week 9: at Houston
Saturday, October 26
Even on the road, Utah should be able to handle Houston, who are projected to struggle in the Big 12. However, Houston's future looks promising under new coach Willie Fritz, potentially making this a more competitive game than expected.
Week 10: Idle
Another break, giving Utah time to prepare for the intense rivalry game against BYU. This additional week off is crucial for fine-tuning their game plan and resting any banged-up players.
Week 11: BYU
Saturday, November 9
One of the most anticipated games on the schedule, Utah hosts BYU in a classic rivalry clash. The extended preparation time should benefit the Utes, but expect a fiercely contested battle that could be decided in the dying minutes. Utah's Cam Rising on BYU: "I just want to go down there and whoop their ass"
Week 12: at Colorado
Saturday, November 16
Facing Deion Sanders’ Colorado on the road will be a test of Utah’s mettle. By this stage, Colorado will likely be hitting their stride under Sanders’ leadership. However, Utah's experienced squad should be able to outscore the Buffs.
Week 13: Iowa State
Saturday, November 23
After a potential shootout in Boulder, a home game against Iowa State might be a lower-scoring affair. The Cyclones are known for their stout defense, but Utah’s overall strength should see them through to victory.
Week 14: at UCF
Saturday, November 29
Traveling to Central Florida for their final game presents a significant challenge, especially after a physically demanding regular season that ends on Black Friday. UCF is capable of springing an upset, particularly if Utah has already secured a spot in the Big 12 title game.
2024 Summary
Utah’s first season in the Big 12 is packed with compelling matchups and opportunities for the team to assert its dominance in a new conference. Under Kyle Whittingham’s experienced guidance and with Cam Rising at the helm, the Utes have the potential to navigate this challenging schedule successfully and make a strong case for a Big 12 championship.