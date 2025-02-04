Utah Utes 2025 football schedule announced
The Utah Utes enter the 2025 season with a fresh look under head coach Kyle Whittingham, who is now in his 21st year leading the program. With over 20 players departing from last year's roster, Utah has reloaded with key additions through the transfer portal, including New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier and Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker. The biggest change, however, comes on the sidelines, as new offensive coordinator Jason Beck brings an uptempo approach to the Utes' attack. His system will pair with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley's disciplined defense, creating a balanced yet aggressive team capable of competing for a Big 12 title.
The Utes face one of the tougher schedules in the conference, with their first five weeks alternating between home and road games. They open at UCLA on August 30, a tough test against a former Pac-12 rival, before returning home to face Cal Poly. A road trip to Wyoming follows, presenting a tricky non-conference matchup in Laramie. Conference play begins with back-to-back challenges against Texas Tech at home and West Virginia on the road before an early bye week.
The heart of the schedule features several pivotal matchups. Arizona State visits Salt Lake City on October 11 before Utah travels to Provo for the annual rivalry game against BYU. A crucial stretch in late October sees the Utes host Colorado and Cincinnati in back-to-back weeks. After another bye, they close out the season with three tough games: at Baylor, home against Kansas State, and a road finale at Kansas.
Kyle Whittingham and Utah projected to win Big 12 with CFB Playoff bid in 2025
If Utah can navigate this gauntlet, they could find themselves in the Big 12 Championship on December 6. With a new-look offense and their trademark defensive toughness, the Utes remain a contender despite the roster turnover.