Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 1 Larry Wilson
Larry Wilson, a legendary figure in football, began his journey at the University of Utah, where he played from 1956 to 1959. As a safety and running back, Wilson's versatility and athleticism quickly made him a standout player. During his college career, Wilson was known for his exceptional defensive skills, quickness, and ability to read the game, attributes that would later define his professional career.
Wilson played under head coach Ray Nagel, who helped refine his skills and prepare him for the next level. As a defensive back, Wilson’s aggressive playing style and keen football IQ allowed him to become a crucial part of Utah’s defense. His ability to make key tackles, cover receivers, and anticipate plays set him apart from his peers. Despite not having the most prolific team results during his tenure, Wilson's individual performances were consistently impressive, earning him recognition among the top defensive players in the Skyline Conference.
One of Wilson’s most memorable college moments came in a game against Utah State when he returned an interception for a touchdown, showcasing his instincts and playmaking ability. He was also used occasionally on offense and special teams, highlighting his versatility and overall football acumen. However, it was his defensive prowess that caught the attention of NFL scouts, setting the stage for his professional career.
Wilson’s college career wasn’t without challenges. During his time at Utah, the team struggled to achieve consistent success, but Wilson’s leadership on and off the field was evident. He was known for his work ethic, dedication, and commitment to his team, qualities that would later make him one of the most respected players in NFL history. Despite the team’s ups and downs, Wilson remained a steady force, contributing significantly to Utah’s defense and gaining valuable experience that would serve him well in the NFL.
After his standout college career, Wilson was drafted by the Chicago Cardinals (later the St. Louis Cardinals) in the 7th round of the 1960 NFL Draft. While he was not a highly touted draft pick, his tenacity and unique skills as a safety helped him transition seamlessly into the professional ranks. His time at Utah laid the groundwork for what would become a Hall of Fame NFL career, marked by eight Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro honors, and a reputation as one of the toughest and smartest safeties to ever play the game.
Wilson’s impact at the University of Utah extends beyond his playing days. He remains a significant figure in the program’s history, remembered not only for his on-field achievements but also for his role as a trailblazer who helped set a standard for defensive excellence at the collegiate level.