Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 12 Mike Anderson
Mike Anderson's career at the University of Utah is one that stands out for his contributions both as a powerful running back and as a key player during a transformative period for Utah football. Anderson, born on September 21, 1973, initially played junior college football before transferring to Utah, where he played for the Utes from 1998 to 1999.
Before joining Utah, Anderson had a stint with Mt. San Jacinto College in California, where he displayed his raw talent and potential. His impressive performances earned him a transfer to Utah, where he quickly made a name for himself. Standing at 6 feet 0 inches and weighing around 230 pounds, Anderson was a force in the backfield, known for his bruising running style and ability to break tackles.
In 1998, Anderson made an immediate impact with the Utes, rushing for over 1,100 yards in his first season. His physical style of play added a new dimension to Utah's offense, providing a reliable and dominant ground game. Anderson's combination of power and agility made him difficult to stop, and he became a focal point of the offense.
During his two seasons with Utah, Anderson rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 22 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the top running backs in the program's history. His performances earned him All-Mountain West Conference honors, and he helped the Utes achieve a winning record during both of his seasons with the team. Anderson was particularly effective in short-yardage situations, often converting crucial downs and keeping drives alive.
One of the highlights of Anderson's career came during the 1999 season when he helped lead the Utes to a 9-3 record and a victory in the Las Vegas Bowl against Fresno State. Anderson's contributions on the field were crucial to the team's success, and he was recognized as the MVP of the bowl game for his dominant performance, which included 254 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.
After his collegiate career, Anderson was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, where he went on to have a successful professional career, including winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. However, his time at Utah laid the foundation for his future success and remains a significant part of his football legacy. Anderson's legacy at Utah is remembered for his toughness, consistency, and leadership during a crucial era for the program.