Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 14 Dave Costa
Dave Costa’s football journey is a story of perseverance and versatility. Beginning his college career at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, Costa received little interest from recruiters, earning only one scholarship offer. Despite the humble start, he embraced the opportunity, playing in makeshift uniforms and unconventional conditions that only strengthened his resolve. Initially playing fullback and defensive tackle, Costa’s versatility caught the attention of the University of Utah, where he would leave a lasting mark.
At Utah, Costa’s relentless work ethic and adaptability shined as he played multiple positions, including center, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, and linebacker. His standout performance in 1962, when Utah transitioned to the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), earned him recognition as the WAC Lineman of the Year. This accolade, along with his reputation as a fierce competitor, led to invitations to prestigious all-star games like the East-West and North-South matchups.
Costa’s influence extended beyond his on-field prowess. His leadership and mentorship shaped the Utes’ culture, making him a respected figure in the locker room. He helped instill a sense of pride and dedication among his teammates, setting a standard that would define the program for years.
Costa’s talent was recognized at the professional level when both the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and the AFL’s Oakland Raiders drafted him in 1963. Costa chose the Raiders, where he was inspired by coach Al Davis’s high praise, comparing him to legendary lineman Leo Nomellini. Costa’s rookie season was a success, and his impact on and off the field continued to grow.
Costa’s legacy at the University of Utah is one of excellence and leadership. His contributions during his collegiate years, marked by his adaptability and determination, solidified his status as one of the greatest defensive linemen in Utah football history.