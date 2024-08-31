Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 15 Roy Jefferson
Roy Jefferson was one of the most legendary wide receivers in Utah Utes history. The standout from Compton, Calif. made a significant impact during his collegiate career in the early 1960s. Jefferson's journey to stardom began when he arrived at Utah in 1962. Over his three-year career with the Utes, Jefferson set the foundation for what would later become a Hall of Fame professional football career.
As a member of the Utes, Jefferson showcased his remarkable athleticism and versatility, playing not only as a wide receiver but also contributing as a running back and even on defense. His dynamic skill set made him a key player for Utah during a transformative period in the program's history. Jefferson was known for his exceptional speed, precise route running, and reliable hands, which made him a constant threat on the field.
In 1964, Jefferson had a standout season, helping the Utes to a stellar 9-2 record, culminating in a victory in the Liberty Bowl, where Utah defeated West Virginia 32-6. Jefferson played a crucial role in that game, making key receptions that helped the Utes dominate their opponent. His performance that season earned him All-WAC honors, solidifying his reputation as one of the top players in the conference.
During his time at Utah, Jefferson amassed 1,078 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, impressive numbers for the era. His impact, however, extended beyond just statistics. Jefferson was a leader on and off the field, setting an example for his teammates with his work ethic and dedication to the game. His versatility and athleticism allowed him to make plays in various positions, proving himself to be a valuable asset to the team in multiple facets of the game.
Jefferson's success at Utah did not go unnoticed by professional scouts. In 1965, he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the NFL Draft, marking the beginning of a long and illustrious professional career. While his time with the Utes laid the groundwork for his future success in the NFL, it also left an indelible mark on the Utah football program. Jefferson’s legacy at Utah remains strong, as he is remembered as one of the greatest players in the program’s history, paving the way for future generations of Utes wide receivers.