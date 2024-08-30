Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 16 Charlie Smith
Charlie Smith was a standout football player at the University of Utah in the mid-1960s, known for his versatility, athleticism, and impact on the field. As a halfback, he played a key role in one of the most successful periods in Utah football history, helping lead the Utes to significant victories and postseason appearances.
Smith's Utah career began in 1964, when he quickly established himself as a dynamic and dependable player. He was known for his speed, agility, and ability to break tackles, making him a threat both as a rusher and receiver. His versatility allowed Utah to use him in various offensive schemes, and he often contributed as a key playmaker in critical moments of games.
In 1964, Smith was a crucial part of the Utes’ offense as they finished the season with a 9-2 record. The team earned an invitation to the Liberty Bowl, where they faced West Virginia. Smith delivered a standout performance in that game, scoring two touchdowns, including an impressive 52-yard run. His performance earned him the Liberty Bowl MVP honors, cementing his place in Utah football history.
The following season, in 1965, Smith continued to be a dominant force for the Utes. He consistently led the team in rushing yards and was a significant contributor to the passing game as well. His ability to make plays in both facets of the offense made him one of the most dangerous players in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). By the end of his Utah career, Smith had earned All-WAC honors and established himself as one of the best halfbacks in the region.
Smith was also known for his leadership and work ethic off-the-field, which helped him earn the respect of his teammates and coaches. His impact on the program went beyond just statistics, as he was seen as a key figure in elevating Utah's football program during the 1960s. His contributions helped the Utes gain national recognition and laid the foundation for future success.
After his time at Utah, Smith continued to pursue a professional football career. He left a lasting legacy at the University of Utah, remembered as a versatile and dynamic player who contributed significantly to one of the most successful eras in Utah football history. His accomplishments on the field continue to be celebrated by Ute fans and serve as an inspiration for future generations of players.