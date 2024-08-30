Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 17 Scott Mitchell
Scott Mitchell's football career at the University of Utah stands as a pivotal chapter in both his life and the history of Utah football. The Salt Lake City native chose to stay close to home for college. His time at Utah spanned from 1987 to 1989, during which he helped elevate the profile of the Utes program.
As a left-handed quarterback, Mitchell was a strong, physical presence on the field, standing at 6'6" and weighing over 230 pounds. He had a cannon of an arm, which was complemented by his mobility and ability to read defenses. Mitchell quickly became a key figure for the Utes, leading the team with his consistent and prolific passing. His performance made him one of the top quarterbacks in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) during his time with Utah.
In the 1988 season, Mitchell had a breakout year. He threw for 3,211 yards and 22 touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the most prolific passers in the country. That year, he led the Utes to a 6-5 record, which, though not extraordinary, represented a step forward for the program. Mitchell's ability to command the offense and make big plays helped Utah compete against more established teams in the WAC. His leadership and poise in the pocket earned him respect among his teammates and opposing defenses alike.
Mitchell's success at Utah wasn't just measured by his personal statistics. He played a critical role in bringing attention to the Utah football program, which, at the time, was striving to gain national recognition. Mitchell's performances on the field helped Utah build a foundation for future success, and he became a local hero for his contributions to the team.
After his standout career at Utah, Mitchell entered the NFL, where he would go on to have a successful career, most notably with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. However, his legacy in Utah remains strong. Mitchell is remembered as one of the program's best quarterbacks, and his time at the University of Utah is often looked at as a turning point in the school's football history.
Mitchell's impact extended beyond the gridiron as well. His connection to Utah football has remained strong through the years, as he has continued to support the program and remains a beloved figure among Utes fans.