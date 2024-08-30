Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 18 Steve Odom
Steve Odom was a standout wide receiver and return specialist during his collegiate career at the University of Utah from 1970 to 1974. Known for his speed and playmaking ability, Odom quickly became a key player for the Utes. He finished his college career as an All-American with 26 touchdowns, making him one of the most prolific receivers in Utah history. Odom’s impact extended beyond receiving; he was also a dynamic return specialist, accumulating significant yardage on both punt and kick returns. His versatility and knack for big plays helped the Utes maintain a potent offense during his tenure.
Odom's college success paved the way for his entry into the NFL, where he joined the Green Bay Packers in 1974. Although his time with the Packers was brief, Odom's speed and return skills earned him a spot on the roster during the preseason. He played as both a wide receiver and return specialist, showcasing glimpses of his collegiate form. However, the competition for roster spots in the NFL is fierce, and Odom faced challenges breaking into a permanent role on the team. He was released before the regular season but left a positive impression with his athleticism and potential.
Despite not having a long NFL career, Odom’s journey from a standout at Utah to getting an opportunity with the Packers highlights his perseverance and talent. His contributions at Utah remain memorable, and his brief stint in the NFL underscores the challenging transition from college star to professional athlete. Odom's legacy at Utah, particularly as a key receiver and electric return specialist, continues to be remembered by Utes fans who watched him light up the field during his collegiate career.