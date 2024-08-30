Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 19 Zane Beadles
Zane Beadles, a standout offensive lineman, had an illustrious career at the University of Utah from 2006 to 2009. His tenure at Utah was marked by his exceptional skill, leadership, and durability, making him one of the most celebrated linemen in the program’s history.
Beadles arrived at Utah in 2006 as a three-star recruit out of Hillcrest High School in Sandy, Utah. Initially, he played sparingly as a freshman, but by his sophomore year in 2007, he had become a key figure on the offensive line. Starting every game, Beadles quickly established himself as a versatile and reliable lineman. He initially played at right tackle but moved to left tackle during his junior and senior years, showcasing his adaptability and prowess in protecting the quarterback’s blindside.
One of the highlights of Beadles' career at Utah was being a part of the 2008 Utah Utes football team, which went undefeated and achieved a historic victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The win solidified Utah's place as a top team in the country and marked one of the most memorable seasons in the program’s history. Beadles was a key component of that team, anchoring an offensive line that played a crucial role in the team’s success. His protection allowed quarterback Brian Johnson to thrive, leading the Utes to their 13-0 season.
Throughout his collegiate career, Beadles earned numerous accolades. He was named to the All-Mountain West Conference team three times and received first-team honors in 2008 and 2009. In his senior year, he was also recognized as a consensus All-American, highlighting his status as one of the nation’s premier offensive linemen.
Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Beadles was known for his leadership and work ethic. He served as a team captain during his senior season and was a respected figure in the locker room. His commitment to excellence extended beyond football, as he was also a standout in the classroom, earning Academic All-Mountain West honors.
Beadles' success at Utah paved the way for a career in the NFL. He was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, marking the beginning of a professional career that would span several seasons.
Beadles’ legacy at the University of Utah remains strong. His impact on the field, combined with his leadership and academic success, made him one of the program’s most respected figures.