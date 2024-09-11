Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 2 Alex Smith
Alex Smith's football career at the University of Utah is one of the most memorable chapters in the history of the program. Smith, a talented quarterback from San Diego, California, joined the Utah Utes in 2002 under head coach Ron McBride. However, his career truly took off when Urban Meyer took over as head coach in 2003, implementing a spread offense that perfectly suited Smith’s skills.
Smith's breakout season came in 2004, when he led the Utes to an undefeated 12-0 record, culminating in a Fiesta Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers. During that season, Smith displayed remarkable poise, intelligence, and versatility on the field. He threw for 2,952 yards, 32 touchdowns, and only four interceptions, while also rushing for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns. His dual-threat ability made him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in college football, and he became the face of a Utah team that was breaking new ground as a non-BCS school competing on the national stage.
One of the most significant moments of Smith's Utah career was his leadership in guiding the Utes to the 2004 Fiesta Bowl. This game marked Utah's first appearance in a BCS bowl game, and it was a historic achievement for a non-automatic qualifying school. Smith's efficient performance in the Fiesta Bowl, where he threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns, helped Utah dominate Pittsburgh with a 35-7 victory. This win solidified Utah's place in college football history as the first team from outside the power conferences to earn a spot in a BCS bowl, setting the stage for future non-BCS teams to challenge the traditional powerhouses.
Smith's success at Utah also earned him numerous individual accolades. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, becoming a national sensation for his on-field accomplishments and his academic achievements. His intelligence and decision-making on the field were often attributed to his disciplined academic background, making him one of the most cerebral quarterbacks in college football.
Following his stellar college career, Smith declared for the 2005 NFL Draft, where he was selected first overall by the San Francisco 49ers. His time at Utah had not only transformed the Utes into a nationally recognized program but also established Smith as a top-tier NFL prospect. Smith’s legacy at Utah remains a cornerstone of the program’s history, representing the rise of Utah football to national prominence and the impact of a dynamic, intelligent quarterback who led his team to unprecedented success.