Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 21 Devontae Booker
Devontae Booker's career at Utah was short by very memorable. Transferring from the junior college ranks at American River College, Booker quickly established himself as a key player for the Utes. He came right out of gate making an impact.
In his first season at Utah, Booker made an immediate impression. He rushed for 1,512 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the team in both categories. His powerful running style, combined with excellent vision and agility, helped him gain recognition across the Pac-12 Conference. Booker's performance earned him All-Pac-12 First Team honors and he was named a Second Team All-American by several organizations. His ability to break tackles and his reliability as a workhorse back were crucial for Utah's offensive success.
Booker's success continued into his senior season in 2015. He rushed for 1,261 yards and 11 touchdowns, further solidifying his reputation as one of the premier running backs in college football. His performance was instrumental in Utah's successful season, which included a victory in the Las Vegas Bowl. Booker’s contributions were vital to the Utes' offensive schemes, and he consistently demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure.
After his college career, Booker declared for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. His college career left a lasting legacy at Utah, marked by his standout performances and leadership on the field. Booker remains one of the most memorable running backs in Utah Utes history.