Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 25 Matt Gay
Matt Gay had a standout career as a kicking for Utah from 2014 to 2017. Arriving in Salt Lake City as a walk-on, Gay's journey to becoming one of the most prolific kickers in the program's history is a testament to his perseverance and talent.
In his sophomore season, Gay's performance began to capture attention. He made an immediate impact, finishing the season with a school-record 30 field goals, which was the highest total in the nation that year. His remarkable accuracy and consistency were key factors in Utah's success, as he also set the record for the most field goals made in a single season.
The following year, Gay continued to shine. He was named a consensus All-American, an honor that highlighted his exceptional skills and contributions on the field. His leg strength and precision helped the Utes in several critical moments throughout the season, including in games where every point counted.
Gay's ability to handle high-pressure situations was particularly evident in his performances during key matchups. His field goals were often crucial in securing victories and maintaining the Utes' competitive edge in the Pac-12 Conference. His career totals include numerous game-winning kicks and long-range field goals that demonstrated his reliability and clutch performance.
After his college career, Gay went on to have a successful career in the NFL, further proving his prowess as a kicker. His time at Utah not only showcased his kicking abilities but also his resilience and dedication to the game. Matt Gay’s legacy as a Utes kicker remains a proud chapter in Utah football history.