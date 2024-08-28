Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 26 Sean Smith
Sean Smith's time at Utah was the stepping stone for the next level. He was quickly recognized for his versatility and playmaking ability as a cornerback. Playing for the Utes from 2006 to 2008, Smith made a significant impact on both defense and special teams.
Smith's college career began with a solid freshman season in 2006, where he showcased his potential. By his sophomore year in 2007, he had established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the West, demonstrating a combination of size, speed, and athleticism that made him a formidable opponent. His performance on the field earned him Second-Team All-Mountain West Conference honors.
In 2008, Smith's senior season, he truly excelled. He was a key player in Utah’s undefeated campaign, which culminated in a victory in the Sugar Bowl. His contributions in the secondary were crucial in Utah's success, as he recorded multiple interceptions and pass breakups throughout the season. Smith's standout performance was instrumental in the Utes’ defense, which ranked among the best in the country.
Smith's ability to cover receivers, read plays, and contribute in critical moments made him a standout player for Utah. His performance earned him First-Team All-Mountain West Conference honors and drew the attention of NFL scouts. Smith declared for the NFL Draft after his senior season, where he was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2009 Draft.
Sean Smith's career at Utah was marked by his athleticism, defensive skills, and leadership on the field. He left a lasting legacy at the university, contributing to a successful era of Utes football and paving the way for his professional career.